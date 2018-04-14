Lady Falcons drop UST

Mylene Paat capped her last playing year with an explosive performance, powering Adamson University to a 25-6, 25-23, 25-23 triumph over University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym in Ateneo.

The Lady Falcons, behind Paat and skipper Jema Galanza, ended the season on a high note with six victories against eight losses despite being eliminated in the Final Four race.

“It’s quite bittersweet. I’m very proud of the way they showed up today but I know we’re not going to make it to the Final Four. This is our opportunity to be there (Final Four). Sayang,” said American coach Airess Padda. “I’m super proud of Mylene (Paat).”

Christine Joy Soyud led Adamson with 14 points while Paat finished with 13 points, including five blocks. Galanza had 12 points from nine kills also for the Lady Falcons.

Our goal is really to enter the Final Four so we kind of suffered a low morale. But we gave our all to win this last game, which we dedicate to the Adamson community,” said Paat. This is Paat’s last playing year with the Lady Falcons along with Galanza, Jellie Tempiatura and Risha Emnas.

Cherry Ann Rondina scored 15 points to lead the Tigresses, who closed out the season with 4-10 win-loss record.

In the first game, University of the Philippines (UP) managed to avoid finishing last after posting a 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 win over University of the East (UE) behind the endgame heroics of Isa Molde and Tots Carlos.

Molde powered the Lady Maroons with 19 points while Carlos contributed 14 points. UP ended the season with a 6-8 win-loss record.

“We wanted to finish strong, but today, it wasn’t that strong. I was thinking of 3-0 because of the way they are playing,” said Kenyan coach Godfrey Okumu of UP, who thanked the fans for being there whether they win or lose.

“I’d like to say thank you to the UP fans. They’ve been with us with us when we were losing and when we’re winning.”

Shaya Adorador, playing her last year for UE, scored 15 points to lead the Lady Warriors.

In the men’s side, UST forged a playoff for the No. 4 spot as it trounced Adamson University, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, for a 6-8 win-loss record.

The Falcons also ended with a 6-8 record, hence a playoff match with UST.

UP beat UE, 25-20, 22-25, 25-7, 25-18, for a 4-10 win-loss record.

UE ended the season with no wins in 14 games.