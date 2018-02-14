Lady Falcons rip UP for 2nd straight win

Adamson University routed University of the Philippines, 25-9, 27-25, 25-20, to post its second straight win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Opposite spiker Mylene Paat had 15 points highlighted by eight impressive aces while team captain Jema Galanza added 14 markers for the Lady Falcons, who grabbed the solo third place with a 2-1 mark.

“It shows there’s been improvement in our program and we know that our team is no pushover team like last year. It’s a big accomplishment, getting our second win this season,” said Adamson coach Airess Padda.

Ceasa Pinar and Chiara Permentilla combined for 21 points while Fenela Emnas displayed 34 excellent sets and scored eight points.

“We just limited our errors this game. We tend to get rattled when we’re committing errors, we just stayed calm, the composure was there all throughout the game,” added the veteran setter Emnas.

UP fell to 1-2.

Diana Carlos was the lone double-digit producer for the Lady Maroons with 12 as former Rookie of the Year awardee Isa Molde was limited to just seven and middle hitter Marian Buitre had a measly four-point output.

In the men’s division, FEU beat La Salle, 25-22, 15-25, 30-28, 25-22, to remain unscathed in three outings while Adamson toppled UP, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, to finally enter the win column after a couple of defeats.

The Green Spikers and the Fighting Maroons dropped to identical 1-2 cards.