Lady Falcons soar in UAAP softball

“It isn’t over till it’s over.”

Eight-peat seeking Adamson University and La Salle taught National University and University of the East, respectively, this bitter lesson authored by baseball great Yogi Bera of the legendary n New York Yankees in Saturday’s Day 2 of the UAAP Women’s Softball championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Given up for lost after trailing 1-0 going into the seventh and final inning, the defending champions Lady Falcons worked behind a running bunt tactics designed by coach Ana Santiago and the heroics of second base girl Riezel Calumbres to pull off a come-from-behind 2-1 win that may well set in place their title-retention campaign.

With one out and the Lady Bulldogs needing only six pitches to become the only second team to beat the Lady Falcons in eight years, Coach Ana shouted her instructions to her batters, who filled the bags, putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring positions.

With that accomplished, Calum­bres did what she was supposed to do, swung at losing pitcher Mia Macapagal’s first pitch, a fastball, driving home shortstop Edna Mae Severino and centerfielder Julie Bernabaye one after another ending her team’s nearly four-hour wait for one big opportunity to reverse the outcome.

Severino stepped on first base on an error of the Lay Bulldogs’ shortstop and advanced to second on yet another miscue by Kritne Marie Acuna. Another misplay, this time by Whel Ghene Nietes filled bases with Nichole Padasas pushing Severino to third and Bernabaye to second.

That two-run blast by Calumbres went the ball flying between center and right fields negated Nietes’ perfect three-for-three at bat, including a single in the fifth that accounted for that 1-0 NU lead. The loss was NU’s second straight following the Lady Bulldogs’ upset loss to University of the East in Thursday opening day.

Like Adamson, La Salle needed a to run last inning attack to salvage the victory, its first in two times up. The Lady Archers lost to then the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons also last Thursday.

The Lady Warriors looked on the way to scoring their second consecutive triumphs coming from 0-2 deficit in the opening frame to show the way, 3-2, all on unearned runs after three completed innings.

Only to self-destruct in the payoff period where they committed errors after errors, including a pair in the final plays that saw the Lady Archers scored two marginal runs.

Hostilities in the UAAP baseball tournament, meanwhile, raised its curtain with a tripleheader starting at 7 a.m., also at the Rizal Memorial ballpark.

La Salle takes on Adamson in the 7 o’clock opener followed by the UST-NU set at 9 a.m. Ateneo battles UP at 1 p.m.