Lady Falcons softbelles, Blue Eagles batters stay perfect

DEFENDING champion Adamson University needed an extra inning to beat University of Santo Tomas side, 4-0, in a rematch of last year’s Finals to stay perfect on Monday in the UAAP Season 79 softball tournament at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

Florabele Pabiania sent two batters home, while Gelyn Lamata and Delyrose Covarrubas had one RBI apiece in the eighth inning to help the Lady Falcons go 4-0.

Adamson University pitcher Arlyn Bautista produced 10 strikeouts for the win.

National University gained a piece of second place with a 6-0 blanking of Ateneo, while De La Salle downed University of the Philippines, 6-1.

The Lady Bulldogs kept within distance of the Lady Falcons with a 3-1 card to tie the Tigresses, while the Lady Maroons fell at 2-2, just half-a-game ahead of the fifth-running Lady Archers (2-3).

The Lady Eagles remained winless in five contests.

In baseball action Sunday, Ateneo prevailed over UP, 5-8, to seize the solo lead at 3-0.

Adamson University pinned titleholder De La Salle its first loss with a 6-3 win, while UST barged into the win column with an 11-6 drubbing of NU.

The Falcons joined the Green Batters in No. 2 at 2-1, while the Growling Tigers and the Bulldogs are at joint fourth with identical 1-2 records.

The Fighting Maroons stayed in last place with three consecutive losses.