Lady Falcons stretch perfect run to four games

It looks like University of Santo Tomas will have to wait for another year to end Adamson University from its seven-year title reign as UAAP women’s softball champion.

That is if the 7-2 drubbing the Lady Falcons dealt the back-do-back silver medallists Growling Tigresses on Saturday will be of any gauge.

The defending titlist dominated throughout the short one and-a-half hour showdown from as soon as Adamson second basegirl Reizel Columbres stepped on base on a UST error in the opening frame, sacrificed to second, advanced to third on another blunder and crossed the plate giving the Lady Falcons an early 1-0 lead.

The San Marcelino-based softbelles scored two more times in the same period courtesy of designated player Gelyn Lamata’s single sending third basegirl Nichole Padasas and catcher Dely Covarrubias home and never looked back on the way to their fourth straight win and to the undisputed top of the standing of the seven-team field.

The Lady Falcons turned more merciless in the fifth following a two-run binge by he Tigresses an inning earlier with Columbres and leftfielder Leslie Benabaye greeting UST relief pitcher Mary Rose Acuna with back-to-back base-hits before coming home one after the other on a single by Covarrubias.

Covarrubias turned out coach Ana Santiago’s most productive batter connecting twice in four trips to the plate and batting in four runs kin the process. Lamata had two RBIs in one-of-three at bat.

The expected battle on the mound between Adamson’s fastball-throwing Lyca Basa and UST’s best Mary Ann Antolihao didn’t materialize as he latter was suffering from sore pitching arm and was fielded in by coach Sandy Barredo briefly in the last inning.

Despite failing to repeat his last year’s victory over the Lady Falcons that cut short Adamson’s record 73-game winning streak Barredo remained unfazed saying “hindi pa tapos ang laban, may second round pa, semifinals at finals kung saan puwede pa uli kaming magtapat.”

To which Santiago agreed.

“Tiyak pipiliting maka-bawi ni coach Sandy at ng UST, kaya kailangan punuin sa ensayo ang mga bata. Sa situwasyon ngayon, walang nakasisiguro. Marami pang mangyayari na dapat paghandaan.”

“Mas malalakas ang lahat ng team this year compared to last year,” she added. “As defending champion, kami ang target talunin ng lahat ng team. Para ka manalo ngayon, kailangan praktis. Walang kukurap.”

The loss, the Tigresses’ first in for times up, dropped Barredo’s Golden Girls to second, which they shared with the University of the East Lady Warriors, 7-0 shutout winners over the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, also Saturday.

National University finally barged into the win column following three earlier defeats with a 9-2 outclassing of Ateneo. The Lady Eagles, thus, remain winless in four start.

Adamson tries to move a step closer to sweeping the first round today when it meets UP at 11 a.m. following a 9 a.m. duel beween Ateneo and La Salle. UST tries to recover lost pride when it tangles with NU at the tail of another triple bill at 1 p.m.