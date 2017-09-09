Lady Falcons stun Chiefs, seizes PVL lead

Adamson U shocked fancied Arellano U with solid blocking and floor coverage as it fashioned out a lopsided 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 victory to grab the solo lead in Group B of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Saturday.

Proving their five-set escape win over the UP Lady Maroons last Monday was no work of a chance, the Lady Falcons pummeled the Lady Chiefs with crisp spikes and neutralized the reigning NCAA champions’ attacks with their hustle and grit on the floor and upfront to surge ahead of the six-team field with a 2-0 card in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Jema Galanza came away with 18 hits, including 16 attack points, while Christine Soyud, Lee-Ann Perez, May Permentilla and Mary Joy Dacoron combined for 30 points as the Lady Falcons overpowered the Lady Chiefs in spikes, 46-34.

The San Marcelino-based squad also came through with five kill blocks against their rivals’ one and matched the Lady Chiefs’ three aces to complete their 76-minute win.

“We didn’t think of a sweep but just did what we were supposed to do – work hard all throughout,” said Adamson playmaker Fen Emnas, who produced 29 excellent sets.

Rhea Ramirez actually turned in 37 of Arellano’s 39 excellent sets but the Lady Chiefs just couldn’t match the Lady Falcons’ intensity and determination to absorb their first defeat after sweeping their first two games in the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Jovielyn Prado led Arellano with 11 points while failed to draw solid backup with Andrea Marzan and Mary Ann Esguerra combining for just 15 points.

Earlier, Ateneo unleashed its vaunted power game and dispatched UST with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 victory in a duel of unbeaten teams in the men’s side.

With Marck Espejo and Ishmael Rivera on the firing end, the Eagles hammered 43 kills, 16 more than the Tigers as the Katipunan-based squad notched its third straight win.

Espejo finished with 17 hits while Rivera added 10 with the Eagles also pouncing on the Tigers’ sloppy service receive to produce six aces.

UST slipped to 2-1.

Far Eastern U later matched UST’s record as it turned back La Salle. 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, in the other men’s contest.

The Archers dropped to 1-2.

Games tomorrow (Monday)

8 a.m. – UP vs San Beda (men’s)

10 a.m. – NU vs La Salle (men’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs TIP (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – SSC vs NU (women’s)