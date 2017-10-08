Lady Falcons, Tams dispute last V-League finals berth

Far Eastern University (FEU) has the momentum but Adamson University is out for redemption as they dispute the other finals berth in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference on Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Falcons gave away 43 points to the Lady Tams on errors, which practically helped FEU win Game Two of their best-of-three semis series, according to Adamson coach Airess Padda.

“We had too many errors and you’re not gonna be able to win games like that,” said Padda, referring to their 25-21, 25-27, 20-25, 25-23, 11-15 loss to FEU last Saturday that forced a sudden death for the other finals slot in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

National U took the first berth via an equally thrilling five-setter over Arellano U, 25-17, 26-28, 17-25, 25-13, 20-18, late Saturday with the Lady Bulldogs reaching the championship playoff unbeaten.

The Lady Falcons looked headed to matching that feat but wavered with those miscues, including two in the clutch that enabled the Lady Tams to live another day and stay in the hunt for a finals seat in the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

“It’s pretty simply, we helped FEU win,” said Padda.

But FEU coach George Pascua credited his wards for dealing the Lady Falcons their first defeat in the conference, saying it was a result of their hard work.

“We always make adjustments on each game, particularly on the position of our strikers. I always want to see my players’ potential for them to become effective,” said Pascua.

The Lady Tams and Falcons settle the issue at 6:30 p.m. which can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvl.

Ateneo and UST also duel for the other finals seat in the men’s side at 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers stopped the undermanned Eagles, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, last Saturday to force a rubber match.

FEU took the first finals slot by repeating over National U, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.

FEU and Adamson are actually playing without their ace spikers with Bernadeth Pons, together with Kyla Atienza, bannering the Lady Tams’ campaign in the UAAP beach volley and the Lady Falcons missing injured Jema Galanza.

But the likes of Czarina Carandang, Toni Rose Basas, Jeanette Villareal, Jerrili Malabanan, liberos Celine Domingo and Ria Duremdes and setter Kyle Negrito have stepped up for FEU, the same way Christine Soyud, rookie sensation Chiara Permentilla, May Roque, Joy Dacoron, Lea-Ann Perez, libero Jellie Tempiatura and playmaker Fenela Emnas are taking the cudgels for the Lady Falcons.