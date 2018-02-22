Lady Falcons vent ire on Lady Maroons

Color the past two days navy blue of Adamson University.

Yesterday, the Lady Falcons vented their ire on the hapless University of the Philippines Lady Maroons behind the no-hit, 8-0 efforts of pitcher Lyca Basa that put their campaign for an eight-peat back on track in the UAAP women’s softball championship at the Rizal Memorial grounds.

Last Wednesday, Jerome Yenson and the Falcons reaffirmed their mastery of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in what served notice of the Congregation of Mission-owned institution’s bid for a double championship kill their predecessors first accomplished 20 years ago.

Basa a pint-sized fastball artist from Domingo Lacson National High School in Bacolod City, needed only six innings in completing her third abbreviated victory in eight times up allowing no more than a UP batter on board via a fielding error while retiring all 18 she faced one after another.

Her teammates, on the other hand, rained a pair of UP hurlers eight hits, sending them all home as they avenged their 3-2 upset loss to the University of the East last Monday that somewhat stained their 19-game winning stared that started two seasons ago.

Hurting because of that loss and embarrassed from the verbal wrath dealt them by coach Ana Santiago, the Lady Falcons scored in all except one frames. They readily jumped the gun on the enemies at the lower half of the opening period on a single each by second basegirl Reizel Columbres and leftfielder Leslie Binabaye.

Columbres reached home on a passed ball with Binabaye following her across on a sacrifice to centerfield fly by first basegirl Flor Pabiana.

The defending champions, not content with virtually picking up their seventh win against a lone setback, continued the annihilation with one more run in the second, three in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth, the last one a two-run homerun by rightfielder Jenette Rusia.

Like his Lady Falcons counterpart, Yenson proved a hard rock to crack atop the hill throwing out every UST hitters he could, while contributing, too, to the Falcons offensive thrust.

With no designated hitter assigned to bat for him in coach Orlando Binarao’s batting order, Yenson took the plate and crossed home at least twice, first in the opening period where he boarded on a fielder’s choice and scored as beneficiary of a two-run homer by second baseman Kyle Villafania.

Other softball result saw La Salle cruising to kits fourth victory in eight outings while handing Ateneo its eighth straight defeat. UST collected its sixth triumph at the expense of National University, 2-1.