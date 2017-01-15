Lady Maroons dispatch Kaya in PFF WL

University of the Philippines steamrolled Kaya FC, 6-0, in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Lady Maroons relied on the scoring prowess of Mary Rose Obra, who registered a brace in the first half to notch the win for their side.

Obra fired two consecutive shots in the 21st and 29th minutes of ball game to give the early lead for the women of Diliman.

On the other hand, Blessie Perez extended the advantage of UP in the 40th minute to put their side up, 3-0, at the halftime break.

As play resumed for the second half of action, the Lady Maroons continued their drive to pound their foes and was rewarded with three more goals in the second half.

Sofia Dungca replicated the feat of her teammate Obra to register a two-goal haul of her own via shots in the 67th and 90th minutes.

Also, Cristina De Los Reyes managed to add on to the final tally of UP with a shifty move to evade her defenders and put the ball into the back of the net in the 86th.

With the win, UP took home their fourth win together with their lone defeat to ascend to the provisional second spot of the rankings with 12 points.

Kaya, meanwhile, is yet to record a win in their debut season in the country’s top women’s football tourney with just five defeats in their card.

Consequently, Green Archers United FC outlasted reigning women’s champions Far Eastern University, 3-1, in the second game of the day.

The ladies of Green Archers United banked on an early eruption to slip a win against their formidable foe.

Jill Panganiban, Alisha Del Campo and Anicka Castaneda each scored one goal in their Green Archers United third win of the season.

Bia Requerme booted in the only tally in the score of the Lady Tamaraws in the 55th minute as they fell to their second loss of the season.