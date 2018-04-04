Wednesday, April 4, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Lady Maroons keep semis bid alive after 3-set win over Lady Bulldogs

    Lady Maroons keep semis bid alive after 3-set win over Lady Bulldogs

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    THE woes of the National University Lady Bulldogs continue as they lost in straight sets to the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-20, at the resumption of UAAP 80 volleyball on Wednesday.

    Isa Molde and Tots Carlos led the Lady Maroons in keeping their semi-finals bid alive with a 4-8 win-loss record, tied with the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses for the sixth and seventh spots behind the Adamson Lady Falcons with a 5-6 card.

    Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs continue to slide and are now at 6-6 in the second round after a 5-0 start in the first.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.