Lady Maroons keep semis bid alive after 3-set win over Lady Bulldogs

THE woes of the National University Lady Bulldogs continue as they lost in straight sets to the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-20, at the resumption of UAAP 80 volleyball on Wednesday.

Isa Molde and Tots Carlos led the Lady Maroons in keeping their semi-finals bid alive with a 4-8 win-loss record, tied with the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses for the sixth and seventh spots behind the Adamson Lady Falcons with a 5-6 card.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs continue to slide and are now at 6-6 in the second round after a 5-0 start in the first.