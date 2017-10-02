UP Lady Maroons near UAAP badminton finals

DEFENDING champion University of the Philippines turned back National University, 4-1, Sunday to move on the cusp of jumping straight into the women’s championship in the UAAP badminton tournament.

The Lady Maroons extended their winning streak to five behind reigning MVP Poca Alcala and Mary Ann Marañon, who won their singles matches at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.

The doubles pairs also shone, as Marañon and Lea Inlayo, and Alcala and Jessie Francisco swept the Lady Bulldogs.

UP guns for a sweep of its six elimination round ties against Adamson University at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the same Malate venue.

In other ties, De La Salle bested Ateneo, 4-1, to clinch its second Final Four berth while University of the East prevailed over University of Santo Tomas, 3-2, to end its season on a positive note.

The Lady Archers rose to 4-1, while the Lady Eagles and the Lady Bulldogs fell at 3-2, a game ahead of the 2-3 Lady Falcons.

The Lady Warriors finished at 1-5, while the Tigresses remained without a win to show in five ties.