Lady Maroons regain form, blast Fuego Espana in PFF WL

University of the Phil-ippines reentered the winners’ column after beating Fuego Espana FC, 3-0, in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League first round at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Lady Maroons managed to bounce back through the three-goal performance of high scoring standout Mary Rose Obra, who registered her second hat trick of the tournament.

During the game, Obra was off to a hot start in the opening minutes of the contest after connecting deep inside their opposition’s territory in the second minutes.

After conceding early in the game, Fuego Espana reorganized their defense and fortified their back line to prevent a blowout throughout the majority of regulation.

However, the offense of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions came alive in the final 10 minutes of the match to secure a victory for their squad.

Proficient scorer Obra struck back-to-back goals in the 85th and 87th minutes, respectively, to extend their advantage to 3-0 before the final whistle.

Consequently, the Ladies of Diliman were handed their first loss of the tournament after being stunned by Outkast FC, 0-2, in their heated meeting last December 3.

They now hold a record of two wins and a loss for a total of a six points while Fuego Espana are still winless at the bottom half of the standings.

Additionally, Outkast FC continued their winning ways following their 3-0 triumph over Green Archers United FC through their late-game outburst.

It was a slow-starting match between the two clubs as they were both left to settle with a scoreless draw at the end of the initial 45 minutes of action.

Outkast and Green Archers United dug deep to grab a taste of the upper hand in the second half play but either sides was still unable to convert their chances.

On the other hand, Marianne Narciso ignited the worn-out offense of their side in the 80th minute following her strike to give her side a 1-0 edge towards the dying minutes of the game.

17-year-old standout Lindsay Whaley doubled the lead of Outkast in the 84th minute while Jennizel Cabalan placed the final goal of the match in the 87th minute.

With the win, Outkast improved their card to two victories and a defeat while Green Archers United were inflicted with their second loss together with their lone win.