Lady Maroons take on Lady Tams today

University of the Philippines (UP) eyes a piece of the lead when it faces Far Eastern University (FEU) today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament (UAAP) at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Maroons will battle the Lady Tamaraws at 2 p.m. while National University (NU) hopes to regain its winning form when it takes on University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 4 p.m.

UP suffered its first loss at the hands of Ateneo de Manila University, 14-25, 19-25, 21-25, last Sunday to drop to the third spot with a 4-1 card.

Defending champion De La Salle University and Ateneo are sharing the No. 1 position with identical 5-1 slates.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year Isa Molde and Diana Carlos, who scored 12 points each in their last game, will be leading the frontline of the Lady Maroons with Katherine Bersola, Marian Buitre and Nicole Tiamzon hoping to bounce back from their poor showing against the Lady Eagles.

Bersola, Buitre and Tiamzon were limited to a combined 10-point output.

But UP will be facing a rejuvenated FEU side – fresh from back-to-back wins including a 25-20, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20 win over NU.

“We’re hoping that this will be a good start for us. We need to earn wins in the first round as much as possible,” said FEU coach Shaq delos Santos.

Leading the Lady Tamaraws is open hitter Bernadeth Pons, currently ranked second in scoring department, while Toni Rose Basas, Remy Palma, Jerrili Malabanan and setter Angelica Cayuna are expected to step up anew for FEU.

The Lady Tamaraws and Lady Bulldogs are in joint fourth with 3-2 each followed by the Tigresses with 2-3.

NU will rely on Jaja Santiago, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Risa Sato and setter Jasmine Nabor while veterans EJ Laure, Cherry Ann Rondina, Ria Meneses, Chloe Cortez and Pam Lastimosa lead the Tigresses’ offense.

Games today (The Arena)

8 a.m. – FEU vs UP (m)

10 a.m. – UST vs NU (m)

2 p.m. – FEU vs UP (w)

4 p.m. – UST vs NU (w)