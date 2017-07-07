Lady pug Pasuit enters Ulaanbaatar Cup semis

Filipina Riza Pasuit marched into the women’s lightweight semifinals but two members of the national team fell short in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Ulaanbaatar Cup Boxing Tournament being held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Pasuit posted a close 3-2 decision over hometown bet Shinetsetseg Urantsegtseg with judges Mohammed Nashwan of Jordan (30-26), Susantha Weerasena Thennage of Sri Lanka (29-28) and Chang Yu-Ling of Taiwan (30-27) scoring in favor of the Filipina fighter.

Judges Pudji Rahardjo of Indonesia (29-28) and Kuanysh Kauashov of Kazakhstan (29-28) gave it to the Mongolian bet.

Pasuit arranged a semifinal meeting with Russian Natalya Chandrina, a 5-0 winner over Oyun Erdene of Mongolia.

Cebu City pride Jeorge Rey Edusma and Daniel Maamo were the first Filipino casualties in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Boxing Confederation.

Edusma suffered a 1-4 loss to Ho Nam Jo of North Korea.

Ho got the nod of judges Kuanysh Kauashov of Kazakhstan (29-28), Atarbayar Byambabayar of Mongolia (30-27), Thennage (30-27) and Chang (29-28) while Kreingsak Kaownate of Thailand favored Edusma (29-28).

On the other hand, Maamo absorbed a 2-3 (29-28, 29-28, 27-30, 27-30, 27-30) loss to Mongolian Gandulam Mungun-Erdene.

Reigning Southeast Asian Games champion Eumir Felix Marcial (men’s middleweight), Incheon Asian Games silver medalist Charly Suarez (men’s light welterweight) and Rio Olympics veteran Rogen Ladon (men’s light flyweight) gun for slots in the semifinals as they battle separate foes in today’s quarterfinals.

Marcial tackles Hu Richa Bilige of China, Ladon faces Mongolian Munkh-Erdene Damdindorj and Suarez meets the winner between Mongolian Norovbal Otgontumur and Chinese Xiao Qiuguang.

EMIL C. NOGUERA