Lady Realtors bust Smart

Sta. Lucia Realty survived a 40-point explosion from Gyselle Silva to eke out a 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 victory over Smart in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Banking on their solid blocking and steady services, the Lady Realtors trailed in the early stretch of the fourth set before going for the kill to conquer the victory in this prestigious club tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

With the win, the win, Sta. Lucia is now tied with Cignal at the fourth spot with a 3-3 win-loss slate, just a heartbeat away from Cocolife (4-3) entering the final playing day of the first round of this battle that also has Mikasa, Asics, Senoh, LGR and Grand Sport as technical sponsors.

Canadian import Bohdana Anisova came through with 18 kills and four blocks to finish with 23 points while Filipino-American MJ Philips and Canadian Marisa Field chipped in 15 and 14 markers, respectively, for the Lady Realtors, who crawled back from a 17-19 deficit en route to the victory.

The Lady Realtors also rule the blocking department, 11-4, while scoring more aces than the Giga Hitters, 9-3, who banked on power-spiking Silva for firepower from start to finish.

The Cuban sensation erupted for 37 kills and two aces for 40 points, just a point shy of matching the league’s standing scoring mark set by Sara Klisura when she powered Foton to a five-set conquest of F2 Logistics in the Grand Prix last year.

Prior to this impressive offensive performance, Silva’s best scoring output was 33 points, which she tallied in her debut game against Cocolife and Cignal, respectively.

“We tried our best to stop her in the first and second sets. But in the third and fourth sets, she’s simply unstoppable,” said Sta. Lucia coach George Pascua, who ordered his wards to contain Silva if they want to pocket the victory.

With Silva asserting her dominance, the Lady Realtors found themselves trailing in the fourth set, 17-19. But Anisova and Philips restored ordered and grabbed the lead, 22-21.

Silva tied the count at 22 with a powerful attack from the open spot before Philips and Field converted from a pair of gifts from the Giga Hitters to claim the match point.

Then, Anisova connected an ace to seal the victory.