Lady Spikers grab Final 4 bonus

De La Salle University earned the twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four round with straight-set win over University of Santo Tomas, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 on Wednesday in Season 79 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball at the Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

The win shoved the Lady Spikers in a tie with archrival Ateneo de Manila University at the top of the standings with 10-2 win-loss mark and sent the Tigresses in a tie for third spot with National University (NU) at 7-5.

Earlier, Far Eastern University (FEU) downed the already eliminated University of the East (UE), 25-14, 25-18, 27-25, to get back in Final Four contention.

The Lady Tamaraws looked sluggish but the straight sets win was enough to bounce back from successive losses to the Lady Eagles and the Tigresses.

With a 6-6 card in sixth place, FEU is now a game behind University of the Philippines and National University in the race for the last semifinals.

“Our next games will be hard. We will do our best, “ said coach Shaq delos Santos of the Lady Tamaraws, who will next face the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday. “We will focus on that game (versus NU).”

Bernadeth Pons tallied 11 points, 15 digs and six excellent receptions while Nette Villareal also scored 11 markers for FEU.

Gel Cayuna, one of the Lady Tamaraws setters that Delos Santos is hoping to step up in this key stretch of the season, tossed in 13 excellent sets. Shaya Adorador paced the 1-11 Lady Warriors with 11 markers.

In men’s division, Manuel Medina and Jerico Jose teamed up for 29 hits as UST gave coach Odjie Mamon a fitting birthday gift with a marathon 28-30, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11 win over La Salle to tie FEU in third spot at 6-6.

“We’re still building our character,” said Mamon after the Growling Tigers improved to 5-1 in five-setter games. “We still need to work hard in our next two games Adamson and FEU.”

Fauzi Ismail had a career-high 30 hits as NU overcame another five-setter, a 27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory over UP to rose at 12-1.