Lady Spikers, Lady Eagles eye win No. 4

Defending champion De La Salle University and last year’s runner-up Ateneo de Manila University shoot for win No. 4 when they face separate foes today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Action starts at 2 p.m. with Ateneo clashing with University of the East (UE) and La Salle battling Adamson University at 4 p.m.

The Lady Spikers, Lady Eagles and idle National University are in a three-way tie for second with 3-1 each behind solo leader University of the Philippines – unbeaten in four games.

On the other hand, the Lady Warriors and the Lady Falcons are winless in four outings

After a heart-breaking loss to the Lady Maroons, the Lady Spikers bounced back with a 29-27, 25-16, 25-21 demolition of NU last Sunday with open hitter Tin Tiamzon taking charge with 17 points on 13 attacks, three blocks and an ace.

But Filipino-Nigerian Aduke Ogunsanya was the biggest revelation, scoring 11 markers including five huge blocks mostly on NU’s 6-foot-5 middle blocker Jaja Santiago.

Mary Joy Baron provided the needed back up with nine points highlighted by four aces as well as playmaker Kim Fajardo, who displayed 41 excellent sets on top of three aces and two blocks.

For its part, Adamson will rely on open spikers Gema Galanza and Bernadette Flora—the team’s best scorers—but Ron­jean Momo, Jellie Tempiatura and Chumcee Caole must also step up especially on defense to stop La Salle’s blazing attacks.

Ateneo also tries to solidify its grip of the second spot when it clashes with struggling UE side.

The Lady Eagles bannered by Jhoana Maraguinot, Michelle Morente, Bea De Leon, Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino are heavily favored against wing spiker Shaya Adorador, currently No. 10 in scoring and No. 3 in service area, Mary Anne Mendrez, Judith Abil, Seth Rodriguez and Roselle Baliton of the Lady Warriors.

Games today (The Arena)

2 p.m. Ateneo vs UE

4 p.m. DLSU vs AdU