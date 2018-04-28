Lady Spikers post resounding Game 1 win

Defending champion De La Salle University walloped Far Eastern University (FEU) in three straight sets, 29-27, 25-21, 25-22, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Lady Spikers are now one win away from bagging their 11th overall women’s crown.

“We struggled in the elimination against FEU so I did not expect this kind of win if we did not get the first set,” said La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus. “We just did the right things and we worked very hard. This is the most important game that’s why we have to be ready.”

Kim Dy led La Salle with eight kills for 10 points, May Luna added nine and MaJoy Baron eight for La Salle.

“It is very important that we won the first set because doon kami kukuha ng confidence kahit dikit okay lang,” said Baron.

Guino-o led FEU with 14 points.

Game 2 is set on Wednesday also at the Araneta Coliseum.

In the men’s division best-of-three finals, National University (NU) overpowered Ateneo De Manila University, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23, in Game 1.

Bryan Bagunas led NU with 19 kills. Natividad posted 14 kills and three blocks while Madzlan Gampong had 11 points,

Game 2 is set on Wednesday at the same venue.

Four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo was limited to only 16 kills as he led Ateneo.

The Bulldogs last won the title three years ago.