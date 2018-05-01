Lady Spikers shoot for three-peat, 11th crown

Reigning champion De La Salle University shoots for its 11th overall title and a grand slam today when it battles Far Eastern University (FEU) in Game 2 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball best-of-three championship series at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers take on the Lady Tamaraws at 4 p.m.

Ramil De Jesus, the head coach of the back-to-back champions Lady Spikers, lauded his players’ effort in Game 1 but expects the Lady Tamaraws to try to tie the series to 1-1 and force a winner-take-all match in Game 3.

La Salle crushed FEU in Game 1 (29-27, 25-21, 25-22) last Saturday,

“We will do our best to get it (title) in Game 2. It is going to be hard for us if they will force a Game 3. We have to study how we’re going to control and contain more FEU in Game 3,” said De Jesus, who will rely anew on Dawn Nicole Macandili, Joy Baron, Michelle Cobb, Kim Dy and Desiree Cheng.

“Hopefully, we end the series on Wednesday.”

FEU George Pascua declared the series is not over yet.

“It is not time yet for La Salle to celebrate because there is a lot of things that can still happen,” said Pascua, noting that they learned a lot in Game 1. “Yung nangyaring na mga errors gagawin namin positive yun. Ayun yung practice namin ngayon if ano yung nangyaring kulang sa amin.”

“Kung hindi nangyari noon yun (errors) tapos halimbawa umabot ng Game 3 at ganun pa rin yung errors namin wala na adjustment kaya at least malaki na ang adjustment kaya ayun yung positive way.”

Speaking of errors, La Salle managed to gain 34 points on FEU’s miscues.

FEU’s main scorers Bernadeth Pons, Celine Domingo and Toni Rose Basas were limited only to a combine 23 points in Game 1.

Heather Anne Guino-o led the Lady Tamaraws with nine kills and four blocks for 14 points, but no other teammates were able to score in double figures.

It was FEU’s first meeting with La Salle in the finals after nine years.

Meanwhile, National University (NU) will try to finish off defending champion Ateneo De Manila University in Game 2 of the men’s finals series at 12 noon.

The Bulldogs scored a 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 win in Game 1 last Saturday behind the solid effort of Bryan Bagunas who tallied 19 points on 16 kills and three blocks.

They also limited fifth consecutive Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo of Ateneo to just 16 points in Game 1.