Lady Spikers tame Lady Tams

Defending champion De La Salle University overpowered Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-5, 25-23, 25-23, to solidify its grip of the No. 2 spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo displayed 44 flawless sets to power the Lady Spikers to their sixth win in eight matches.

“We tend to relax when we’re leading. That’s one of the problems that we need to address in preparation for our next game against National University. We just need to trust ourselves and our teammates,” said Fajardo.

FEU fell to the sixth spot with 4-4.

Earlier, National University (NU) took the solo third spot after sweeping Adamson University, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.

Middle blocker Jaja Santiago submitted 13 attacks and two blocks while power-hitting Jorelle Singh chipped in 10 hits as the Lady Bulldogs improved to a 5-3 card.

Playmaker Jasmine Nabor had 35 excellent sets and libero Gayle Valdez displayed solid floor defense with 15 digs and 10 receptions.

‘We need to be consistent whoever you are up against. I expect them to be stronger than that, no need for me to tell them,” said NU head coach Roger Gorayeb.

Open spiker Jema Galanza posted a triple double of 15 points, 12 digs and 11 receptions but it wasn’t good enough to tow the Lady Falcons to their first win in eight games.

The Lady Falcons also gave 34 free points to the Lady Bulldogs off their errors.

In the men’s division, Ateneo de Manila University kept its unbeaten slate by blasting FEU, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18.

Reigning most Valuable Player Marck Espejo fired 19 points while Karl Baysa delivered 13 markers as the Blue Eagles cruised to their eighth straight win.

University of the Philippines also scored an important 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 win over La Salle behind the efforts of John Mark Millete and Alfred Balbuena, who combined for 34 points.

The Fighting Maroons kept its hold of the No. 4 spot with 4-4 while the Tamaraws stayed at No. 3 with 5-3, and the Green Archers at No. 7 with 2-6.