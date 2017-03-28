Lady Spikers target share of lead

Reigning champion De La Salle University eyes share of the lead when it battles University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Spikers-Tigresses match is at 4 p.m. while Far Eastern University will revive its Final Four bid as it faces University of the East at 2 p.m.

La Salle is at No. 2 spot with a 9-2 card behind Ateneo de Manila University (10-2).

A win over UST will automatically give La Salle and Ateneo the twice-to-beat incentives in the Final Four.

But the Lady Spikers must play extra hard against the charging Tigresses.

“They’re really improving from time to time. They’re playing well in their past games and we need to work hard to beat them,” said La Salle mentor Ramil De Jesus.

Season 78 Finals Most Valuable Player Kim Dy will be leading the onslaught of the Lady Spikers along with middle blocker Mary Joy Baron, setter Kim Fajardo, open hitter Desiree Cheng and libero Dawn Macandili.

The Tigresses, on the other hand, will rely on dynamic duo EJ Laure and Cherry Ann Rondina but Ria Meneses, Chloe Cortez, Dimdim Pacres and playmaker Alex Cabanos must also step up.

UST holds a 7-4 card for solo third – ahead of fellow Final Four con­tenders University of the Philippines and National University, both holding 7-5 cards, and FEU (5-6).

“The girls are doing fine but it’s just 70-75 percent. Hopefully, we’ll play better in our last three games [to make it to the Final Four],” said Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes

In the men’s division, UST (5-6) and La Salle (4-7) collide at 10 a.m. while early semifinalist NU (10-1) takes on UP (5-6) at 8 a.m.