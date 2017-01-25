Lady Stags aim for a sweep in NCAA volley

San Sebastian shoots for a sweep as it clashes with defending champion St. Benilde even as Perpetual Help fights for dear life today in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Stags overpowered the Lyceum of the Philippine U Lady Pirates, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17, last Monday to nail their eighth straight win and another win in their 11 a.m. showdown will book the former an outright berth in the championship round where they are ensured of a thrice-to-beat edge.

Interestingly, San Sebastian also swept the elims last season to automatically advance to the finals before losing to eventual winner St. Benilde.

Now the Lady Stags want vengeance.

“We’ve been waiting for this game, we hope to do better this time,” said San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb in Filipino.

The Lady Blazers are looking not only to spoil a Lady Stags party but also a win that will clinch them a seat in the Final Four.

Otherwise, they could fall in a situation where they would need to win in a playoff to advance.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Help, currently at No. 5 with a 5-3 (win-loss) mark, aims to pull the rug from under Arellano U (7-1) at 12:30 p.m. and forge a playoff for a spot in the next round.

A loss will mean the Lady Chiefs seal the No. 2 seed while giving the Lady Blazers and the San Beda Red Spikers a free ride to the Final Four.