Lady Stags cruise past LPU in NCAA volley

San Sebastian College turned back Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 25-21, 25-19, 25-17, on Monday to move one win closer from sweeping its way straight to the finals in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Reigning back-to-back MVP Grethcel Soltones and Joyce Sta. Rita paced their team with 13 hits apiece to help propel the Lady Stags to their eighth straight victory, or one victory away from booking an outright spot to the championship round where they will enjoy a thrice-to-beat edge.

San Sebastian could only accomplish it if it could hurdle defending champion St. Benilde in the final elimination round playdate set tomorrow.

Interestingly, the Lady Stags also swept last year’s elims only to lose to the Lady Blazers, the eventual winners, in the finals.

San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb, however, is thinking more on their St. Benilde game than anything else.

“Our focus is in that one game against St. Benilde and we have a day to prepare for it,” said Gorayeb in Filipino.

LPU absorbed its fourth defeat against five wins that eliminated it from the Final Four.

It also left St. Benilde (6-3), San Beda (6-3) and Perpetual Help (5-3) battling for the last two slots in the next round.

Like San Sebastian, Arellano U is also ensured of a seat in the Final Four with a 7-1 (win-loss) mark.

Games Wednesday

(Filoil Flying V Center)

8 a.m.- CSB vs SSC (jrs)

9:30 a.m.- CSB vs SSC (m)

11 a.m.- CSB vs SSC (w)

12:30 p.m.- AU vs UPHSD (w)

2 p.m.- AU vs UPHSD (m)

3:30 p.m.- AU vs UPHSD (jrs)