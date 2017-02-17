Lady Stags to defend beach volley crown

San Sebastian College will be defending its crown in the women’s event of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 beach volleyball tournament scheduled on February 22 to 26 at the Lighthouse Marina in Subic Bay.

Bannered by three-time indoor volleyball Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones and multi-titled libero Alyssa Eroa, the Lady Stags are aiming to claim their fourth straight title and seventh overall.

Soltones and Eroa ruled the Season 91 edition when they beat San Beda College’s Viray twins Maria Jeziela and Maria Nieza via 14-21, 21-9, 15-6 decision in the finals.

“Grethcel and Alyssa will play,” said San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb.

Daureen Santos will serve as San Sebastian’s reserve player.

San Sebastian aims to prove its prowess in beach volley after absorbing a heart-breaking loss in indoor volleyball to eventual winner Arellano University.

And Soltones is expected to lead the charge, “We’ll go for it,” she said.

San Sebastian will be up against strong opposition including the formidable Viray twins, who are bent on surpassing their runner-up finish last year.

Also getting in the way of the Lady Stags are Arellano U, College of Saint Benilde, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Mapua Institute of Technology, Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Mapua and San Sebastian are the defending champions in the men’s and juniors’ classes, respectively.

EMIL C. NOGUERA