Lady Stags gun for eighth win

San Sebastian College seeks the first of the needed two victories to sweep its way straight to the finals as it clashes with Lyceum of the Philippines University today in the women’s division of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Stags, who turned back the University Perpetual Help Lady Altas, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13, on January 11 for their seventh win, shoot for win No. 8 in their 12:30 p.m. duel that will put the former a win away from sweeping the elimination round and swooping their way to the finals where they will enjoy a thrice-to-beat edge.

San Sebastian plays defending champion College St. Benilde in the final eliminations playdate on Wednesday.

Lyceum, for its part, is coming off two straight defeats to Perpetual Help, 21-25, 27-29, 23-25, on January 13 and Arellano University, 23-25, 23-25, 20-25, Thursday to fall to 5-3 (win-loss) and a setback away from being eliminated from the Final Four.

Or the Lady Pirates could spoil the Lady Stags’ sweep bid while keeping their Final Four hopes alive.

“We really have no choice but to go for a win,” said Lyceum mentor Emil Lontoc in Filipino.

And that is the reason San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb is a little wary.

“It’s always hard to play a team that is desperate so we really have to watch out and play hard,” said Gorayeb.

In juniors play, Lyceum guns for a sweep and an outright finals appearance as it tackles an already ousted San Sebastian at 3:30 p.m.

The Junior Pirates strung together six straight wins and a win over San Sebastian will catapult them straight to the finals where the former is ensured of a thrice-to-beat advantage.