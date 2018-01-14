Lady Stags, Lady Altas on hunt for 2nd win

San Sebastian College-Recoletos and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will be gunning for second win when they face each other in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Stags-Lady Altas game fires off at 12:30 p.m. after the Mapua University vs Lyceum of the Philippines University match at 11 a.m.

San Sebastian and Perpetual Help are sharing the No. 5 spot with 1-1 each.

Defending champion Arellano University is leading solo with a clean 3-0 slate followed by College of Saint Benilde (2-0), San Beda College (2-0) and Jose Rizal University (2-1).

The Lady Stags and the Lady Altas suffered defeats in their last games.

After beating Emilio Aguinaldo College in the opening day, San Sebastian lost to Jose Rizal via a 25-27, 23-25, 2-522, 25-16, 12-15 close decision.

Four Lady Stags scored in double figure led by Nikka Dalisay with 17 points, and Daurene Santos and Joyce Sta. Rita with 16 markers apiece.

Veteran open hitter Dangie Encarnacion added 15 points but all those efforts went to trash after failing to convert crucial points in the end game.

They also committed 44 costly errors.

On the other hand, the Lady Altas lost to the Lady Red Spikers, 26-28, 18-25, 27-29.

Middle hitter Maria Lourdes Clemente was the lone bright spot in that loss with 16 points.

Against San Sebastian, Clemente needs solid support from Cindy Imbo, Maria Aurora Tripoli and Shyra Mae Umandal as well as libero Marijo Medalla who will be in charge of floor defense and service receive of the Lady Altas.

In the men’s division, Mapua takes on Lyceum at 9:30 a.m. while San Sebastian battles Perpetual Help at 2 p.m.

Playing in the lone juniors game are San Sebastian and Perpetual Help at 3:30 p.m.

EMIL C. NOGUERA