Lady Stags remain unscathed

San Sebastian College Recoletos (SSCR) kept their record unblemished in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament at the expense of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD), 25-22, 25-13, 25-13, at the San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

Lady Stags extended their winning run to seven to tighten their grip of the top spot.

On the other hand, the Lady Altas’ record dropped to three losses and three wins. Perpetual is now No.6 in the team standings.

Veteran hitter Gretchel Soltones led San Sebastian with 19 points off 18 well-timed spikes.

“Of course, I’m happy but we still have two games to play and we can’t afford to get too confident in our games. I really want to get the top seed so we’ll have to face whoever will be the fourth,” San Sebastian head coach Roger Gorayeb told reporters after the game.

He added that the goal is to sustain their high intensity plays throughout the duration of their campaign.

“Our morale has always been high but it is also not a good thing if our morale gets too high because you will have higher expectations in your games and that is very risky,” he said.

Gorayeb said that he is pleased with the performance of his wards after a long break.

“We did not have training during the entire Christmas break but I am happy that they were in good shape when we resumed training when classes began last January 4.”

In the other match, Arellano University trounced College of Saint Benilde in three straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.

Sante Rialen led the Lady Chiefs with 15-points while Jovielyn Prado contributed 13 spikes.

Arellano is now No.2 with five wins and a loss while the Lady Blazers have two defeats and five victories.