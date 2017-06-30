Lady Tamaraws take on TYFA today

Far Eastern University (FEU) seeks to move up the standings when it locks horns with The Younghusband Football Academy (TYFA) in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws face the TYFA at 8 a.m. looking to snag the maximum points to ascend to the second spot.

FEU is also keen for another victory following its slim 2-1 win over University of the Philippines last week.

TYFA, on the other hand, attempts to arrest a two-game losing skid after absorbing a 4-2 stunner from the State U in the second day of the league’s resumption.

The wards of Bobby Cabural suffered a 0-7 whipping to OutKast FC and a 0-4 pounding to Green Archers United (GAU) FC in their last two outings.

Should it pull off an upset, No. 9 TYFA could ascend to as high as the sixth spot.

Meanwhile, bottom half dwellers Ateneo de Manila University and Fuego España FC meet at 10:30 p.m.

Ateneo aims to climb out of the lower part of the leaderboard while Fuego España eyes to finally nail its breakthrough victory in its ninth game.

The Lady Blue Booters snapped GAU’s three-game winning streak as they wound up in a 1-1 draw two weeks ago.

Fuego España received yet another humiliation as it absorbed a 0-6 walloping from leading squad De La Salle University in its previous game.