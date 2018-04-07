Lady Tamaraws target Final Four slot

Far Eastern University (FEU) shoots for a Final Four spot when it tangles with Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The No. 3 Lady Tamaraws lock horns with the No. 5 Lady Falcons in the 2 p.m. first game.

Carrying a 7-4 win-loss record, Far Eastern U could clinch a semifinals berth by posting a second win in a row.

The volleybelles from Morayta are hoping to sustain the momentum from their 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 victory over University of the Philippines (UP) two weeks ago.

Bernadeth Pons and Jeanette Villareal, who notched 15 points apiece in their latest win, are expected to lead FEU’s bid for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

Adamson, on the other hand, is eyeing to improve its 5-6 slate and stay on the hunt for a semifinals slot.

The Lady Falcons are looking to bounce back from their 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 defeat to Ateneo De Manila University last March 25.

Jema Galanza, Mylene Paat and Chiara Permentilla are expected to carry the fight for the San Marcelino-based squad.

In their first round duel, Adamson pulled off a 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12 stunner over FEU.

Meanwhile, Final Four-bound Ateneo De Manila University seeks to inch closer to a top two finish when it clashes against UP at 4 p.m.

The No. 2 Lady Eagles, who hold a 9-3 card, try to close in on a twice-to-beat incentive. The No. 7 Lady Maroons, however, are out to keep their semifinals hopes alive.

In the men’s division, No. 2 Ateneo (9-2) battles No. 5 University of Sto. Tomas (5-6) at 8 a.m. while No. 6 De La Salle University (4-8) squares off with also-ran No. 7 UP (3-9) at 10 a.m.