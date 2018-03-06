Lady Tams aim for solo second vs Ateneo

Far Eastern University (FEU) guns for a solo second when it battles Ateneo de Manila University at the start of the second round of eliminations in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Tamaraws take on the Lady Eagles at 4 p.m.

FEU and defending champion De La Salle University are sharing the No. 2 spot with identical 5-2 marks behind tournament leader National University, which owns a 6-1 card.

The Lady Tamaraws are coming off a four-game winning streak including their impressive domination of the Lady Bulldogs, 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20.

Wing spiker Bernadeth Pons remains the team’s top scorer after posting a total of 112 points in the first round.

She got 106 from the attack line and had four aces and a couple of blocks in seven games.

Pons was also impressive in floor defense with 3.59 digs per set (third best in the league) and 47.26 percent efficiency rating in reception.

Opposite spiker Chin Chin Basas – the seventh best scorer after first round – provided the needed support along with Celine Domingo, Heather Guinoo, Jeanette Villareal and playmakers Kyle Negrito and Angel Cayuna.

On the other hand, Ateneo dropped to fourth with 4-3 following its 20-25, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25 loss to archrival La Salle on Saturday.

Expected to lead the Lady Eagles are veteran attackers Jhoana Maraguinot, Bea De Leon and team captain Maddie Madayag along with former Rookie of the Year awardees Kat Tolentino and Jules Samonte, and playmaker Deanna Wong.

University of the East (UE) and University of Santo Tomas will clash in the 2 p.m. opening game.

UE finally barged into the win column after stunning favorite Adamson University, 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-13, to improve to 1-6.

UST suffered a 16-25, 22-25, 20-25 loss to FEU to drop to No. 6 with 2-5.

Games today (The Arena)

2pm UE vs UST

4pm FEU vs Ateneo