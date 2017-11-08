Lady Tams complete semifinals cast

PRECIOUS Arellado nailed a last-gasp basket in overtime as Far Eastern University edged out De La Salle, 63-61, to clinch the remaining semifinals berth in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym on Wednesday.

After a two-year absence, the Lady Tamaraws are back in the Final Four, booking their seventh win in 13 contests.

Over at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, defending champion National University moved on the cusp of clinching an outright Finals berth with a 79-58 rout of University of Santo Tomas, while University of the East claimed the twice-to-beat semifinals incentive with a 70-51 dismantling of Adamson University.

The Lady Bulldogs, who extended their winning run to 13 – and the 61st consecutive dating back from 2014, shoot for a fourth consecutive title round appearance against the Lady Warriors on Saturday morning at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

With its 11th win in 13 starts, UE is assured of finishing No. 2 in the eliminations.

The Tigresses, meanwhile, ended the elims in third place with a 10-4 card.

In a battle of also-rans, Ateneo survived University of the Philippines, 44-42, in the other game at the Katipunan venue for a 4-9 card.