Lady Tams eye crucial win vs Bombers

Far Eastern University hopes to come out strong after a long break, shooting for a crucial win over winless Jose Rizal University on Wednesday in a bid to stay in the semifinal hunt in Group A of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Tams dropped a four-set setback to the unbeaten National University Lady Bulldogs on September 16, snapping their back-to-back victories. But they remain the heavy favorites against the Lady Bombers in their 4 p.m. encounter with a victory putting them in step with the idle Ateneo Lady Eagles at second at 3-1.

A three-way fight for the two semis seats has shaped up in Group A with NU assuring itself of at least a playoff with a 4-0 card. The Lady Bulldogs and the Eagles dispute the first berth in a blockbuster face-off on Saturday.

FEU, meanwhile, seeks to hurdle JRU before closing out its campaign in the single round elims of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics against Lyceum of the Philippines University on Monday.

Lyceum, meanwhile, also hopes to keep its slim hopes alive as it plays ousted San Sebastian at 6:30 p.m.

Both matches can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvl.

With a 1-2 card, the Lady Pirates need to sweep their last two games and hope that the Lady Eagles and the Lady Tams won’t go over three wins to force a playoff for the last semis spot in their group.

In Group B, Adamson took the first Final Four berth by beating St. Benilde in three late Monday, stretching its win run to four.

UP and Arellano, toting identical 3-1 cards, are disputing the other semis seat in a key duel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, La Salle (3-3) tries to boost its semis drive in the men’s side as it tangles with also-ran UP (1-5) at 10 a.m.

UST and San Beda, tied at fifth with 2-3 slates, collide at 8 a.m.

Ateneo (6-0) and Far Eastern U (5-1) took the first two semis berths with National University at third at 3-2.