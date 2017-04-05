Lady Tams oust Lady Maroons, enter Final Four

Far Eastern University (FEU) survived a determined University of the Philippines (UP), 25-16, 25-16, 27-25, to secure a seat in the Final Four round of the Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Bernadeth Pons scattered two points to lead the Lady Tamaraws to its third straight semifinals appearance.

Toni Basas contributed 12 points, 10 coming off attacks and one block, while Heather Guino-o and skipper Remy Palma chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Morayta-based team.

“I think the key to our victory was that we were both physically and mentally prepared. And then, the players really wanted to win that’s why our efforts and hard work really paid off,” said FEU coach Shaq delos Santos.

The Lady Tamaraws dominated the Lady Maroons in the first two sets before UP, with its back against the wall, fought back from a 21-24 deficit and tied the third set to 24-all.

UP had a chance to send the game into a fourth set but Nicole Tiamzon’s back-to-back errors spelled the doom for the Diliman-based team.

“We are thankful to God who helped and guided us throughout the game,” added delos Santos.

Diana Carlos had 13 points including 11 kills and one block while Iza Molde and Tiamzon contributed eight points each for the Lady Maroons.

The win improved FEU’s mark to 8-6, just half a game behind University of Santo Tomas (8-5) but one game ahead of National University (NU) (7-6) for the fourth spot.

Even if the Lady Bulldogs beat the Tigresses on Saturday, that will create a three-way tie for third and fourth spots, the Lady Tams will secure the third Final Four seat due to a higher ranking points over UST and NU.

UST and NU will figure in a playoff for the No. 4 seed.

UP bombed out of the competition with a 7-7 mark.

Earlier, Adamson University snapped a 20-game losing skid after dismantling University of the East (UE), 25-15, 25-19, 25-19, to avoid a winless season.

Team captain Jema Galanza notched 15 points, 13 coming off attacks, to end their campaign with 1-13 slate. Joy Dacoron netted 10 markers while Bernadette Flora had seven points for the Lady Falcons.

Shaya Adorador led UE with nine points as no Lady Warriors scored in double digit.

In the men’s division, De La Salle University swept UE, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 while Adamson scored a come-from-behind win against UP, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.