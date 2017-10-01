Lady Tams seek last PVL semis berth vs Pirates

Far Eastern University goes all-out against ousted Lyceum today, seeking no less than the last semifinal berth in Group A at the close of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference elims at The Arena in San Juan City.

With a 3-1 card, the Lady Tams need to hurdle the Lady Pirates in their 4 p.m. encounter to join the unbeaten National U Lady Bulldogs and the top two teams in Group B in the semifinals of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

But a Lyceum upset would pave the way for an FEU-Ateneo playoff for the last Final Four seat on Wednesday.

The Lady Tams, however, are making sure there won’t be any sudden death as they seek for the all-important win and a semis duel with Group B topnotcher the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Group B No. 2 Arellano will slug it out with National U in the other best-of-three semis duel.

The Lady Bulldogs sent the Lady Eagles to the brink with a four-set victory late Saturday to sweep the Group A elims of the tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics.

With top hitter Bernadeth Pons out for a tour of duty with the national team, FEU will bank on veteran Toni Rose Basas, Celine Domingo, Jeanette Villareal, Heather Guino-o and setter Angela Negrito against a Lyceum side also out to spoil the Lady Tams’ outright semis drive.

Adamson, on the other hand, seeks to complete its sweep of the Group B elims as it plays also-ran San Beda at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, National U tries to rebound from its shutout loss to Ateneo last Saturday as it guns for the last semis berth in the men’s division against ousted St. Benilde.

With a 3-3 card, the Bulldogs can nail the slot with a victory over the Blazers in their 10 a.m. encounter. A reversal, however, would enable La Salle (3-4) to force a playoff for the fourth Final Four seat on Wednesday.

Far Eastern U (5-1) primes up for the semis against also-ran San Beda at 8 a.m.