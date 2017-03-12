Lady Tams sweep Lady Falcons, end two-game slide

Far Eastern University (FEU) routed winless Adamson University, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11, to snap a two-game losing skid on Sunday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Toni Rose Basas led the Lady Tamaraws’ attack with 13 kills and three service points for 16 points, while Bernadeth Pons and Mary Remy Joy Palma combined for 20 points to help FEU improved their win-loss record to 5-4.

The Lady Tamaraws, who were coming off a frustrating 5-25, 23-25, 23-25 loss to defending champion De La Salle University last Wednesday, erected a 23-8 lead in the first set after Jeanette Villareal’s back-to-back service points.

The Lady Falcons fought hard in the second set and even tied the game at 19-all but the Lady Tamaraws scored five straight points to take a 2-0 set lead.

Basas delivered a kill late in the third set to give FEU a 20-8 cushion. The Lady Tamaraws were never seriously challenged by the erratic Lady Falcons since then.

Adamson suffered its ninth straight loss in as many games. No Lady Falcon managed to hit double figures in the game.

In the second game, reigning champion De La Salle university tamed National University, 25-21, 25-11, 15-25, 25-12, to improve to 7-2. NU fell to 5-4.

In the men’s side, Ateneo de Manila University boosted its three-peat bid by posting a 25-19, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16 win over University of the Philippines (UP) for its ninth straight win and secured a spot in the Final Four round.

Marck Jesus Espejo scored 19 points on 15 kills, three blocks and an ace to lead Ateneo.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to 4-5 win-loss mark.

De La Salle University shocked FEU, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 17-15, to improve to 3-6 in the team standings. The Tamaraws dropped to 5-4.