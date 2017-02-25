Lady Tams tame Lady Bulldogs

Far Eastern University downed National University (NU), 25-20, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, to grab a share of the third spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Tamaraws denied the Lady Bulldogs of sending the game to a fifth set to create a two-way tie for No. 3 with 3-2 win-loss mark.

“We are hoping that with this win, we can play more good games,” said FEU coach Shaq delos Santos.

Toni Basas notched 20 points, 17 coming off spikes, while Bernadeth Pons had 18 points from 15 attacks, one block and two aces for FEU.

After a dismal first two sets, NU showed some life in the third set with a 25-22 win to avoid getting swept in the game.

The Lady Bulldogs were bent on sending the match into a deciding fifth set after erecting a 9-5 lead before Pons took charge and tied the game at 9-all.

The game was still tied at 19-all until Pons scored back to back for the Lady Tams to take a 22-19 lead. Kyle Negrito delivered the match point for FEU.

Jaja Santiago had 20 points on 16 spikes and four blocks to lead the Lady Bulldogs. No other NU player managed to score in double figures.

In the first game, University of Santo Tomas (UST) swept Adamson University, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9, in straight sets to improve its record to 2-3.

The Lady Tigresses got back to winning form following a setback against the University of Fighting Maroons, 22-25, 22-25, 31-29, 19-25, in their game last Sunday.

Team captain Cherry Ann Rondina delivered 15 points, 11 coming off attacks, and had four excellent non-scoring receptions.

The one-sided contest enabled the España-based squad to post 14 service points and took advantage of Adamson’s 23 errors.

Alina Bicar and Ej Laure had six points each while Pamela Lastimosa contributed five points including two blocks for UST.

“How we played today gives us more confidence. We really focused on our service department and maybe we were less pressured that we keep the intensity and consistency of our services,” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes.

No Adamson player was able to reach double figures with Jessica Galanza finishing with a team-high seven points on six spikes and one block.

The Lady Falcons absorbed their six straight defeat and remained at the bottom of standings with 0-6.