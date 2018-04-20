Lady Tams target first finals slot

FAR Eastern University, hoping to reclaim its wi nning tradition, shoots for the first Finals berth against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gametime is at 4 p.m.

The Tamaraws are also hoping the same in the men’s Final Four, as the Morayta-based spikers will try to dethrone a Blue Eagles side that have beaten them twice in the elimination round in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m.

FEU is determined to end the De La Salle-Ateneo championship cycle that has been running for six years.

The Lady Tamaraws moved a step closer to achieving that, finishing second behind the 12-2 Lady Spikers with a 10-4 card that earned them the semifinals incentive they badly wanted.

The Lady Eagles stumbled late in the eliminations, falling to third spot at 9-5 following two straight defeats.

Setting its eyes for a record 30th crown, FEU hopes to get the job done against Ateneo, which won’t carry a semifinals bonus for the first time in four years.

Coach George Pascua definitely wants his Lady Tamaraws to stay motivated to end a 10-year title drought.

“The top rivals in women’s volleyball are originally FEU and UST. We just want to bring it back,” said Pascua.

A Lady Eagles victory will send the Final Four to a decider on Wednesday.

Bernadeth Pons, the fourth-best leading scorer in the eliminations and No. 3 in digs and receive, will be FEU’s heart and soul, hoping to end her collegiate career as a winner, while Ced Domingo, who leads among all comers in blocks, will take care of defending the net.

Consistency is what Ateneo ace Jho Maraguinot, who ranked sixth in scoring, needs to keep her team afloat Deanna Wong, meanwhile, who ably filled the void left by Jia Morado, hopes to fare well in her post-season debut.

The other Final Four match-up pits De La Salle against National University at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the same Pasay venue, with the reigning two-time champions owning the twice-to-beat incentive.

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Men Semis)

4 p.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Women Semis)

Games tomorrow:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – NU vs UST (Men Semis)

4 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (Women Semis)