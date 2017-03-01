Lady Tams thump UP in UAAP volleyball

Far Eastern University (FEU) crushed University of the Philippines (UP), 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, to grab a share of the third spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season (UAAP) 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Tamaraws leaned on power-hitting Bernadeth Pons who delivered 22 attacks, two blocks, 23 digs and 14 receptions while middle blocker Remy Joy Palma and opposite spiker Toni Rose Basas contributed 11 markers each.

The Lady Tamaraws joined the Lady Maroons in the No. 3 position with identical 4-2 marks.

Sophomore Diana Carlos topscored for UP with 12 kills, three aces and a couple of blocks while last year’s Rookie of the Year Isa Molde banged in 11 points, and Marian Buitre and Caryl Sandoval got eight points apiece.

UP also had misfortunes as key player Nicole Tiamzon suffered an ankle injury in the second set to finish with four points while middle hitter Katherine Bersola was limited to just a single point.

FEU led UP in all scoring aspects – in the attack line (50-44), blocks (9-4) and service area (10-8).

In the men’s division, National University tamed University of Santo Tomas, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19, to strengthen its grip of the solo second with a 5-1 mark.

Outside hitter Fauzi Ismail and middle blocker Francis Saura fired 12 points each while Bryan Bagunas added 10, and Kim Malabunga and James Natividad chipped in nine each for the Bulldogs.

Jerico Jose was the lone bright spot for Growling Tigers with 10 markers.

John Paul Bugaoan and Peter Quiel, meanwhile, combined for 22 points to tow FEU to a 27-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over UP.

The Tamaraws improved to 4-2 while the Growling Tigers and the Fighting Maroons both fell to 3-3.