Lady Tams topple Tigresses in PFFWL

Far Eastern University (FEU) toppled University of Sto. Tomas (UST), 4-2, in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Lady Tamaraws dictated the pace on the offensive side right from the get go en route to their second win in five games, which helped them garner a total of seven points and overtake the Tigresses in the seventh spot.

“It was a good game. Although we had some lapses in the backline, our second half adjustment worked for us,” said FEU and national women’s football team coach Let Dimzon.

FEU pounced on a poor clearance by UST as Bia Lynn Requerne dished a fine layoff to Kimberly Cupal who launched from the top right of the penalty box to open up the scoring just 30 seconds into the match.

UST quickly equalized nine minutes later with Jan Christille Cleofe firing from outside the box that sailed past goalkeeper Kimberly Parina.

Jean Kadil snatched back the lead for the Morayta-based lady booters as her curling shot found the back of the net in the 17th minute before Suettie Simoy doubled the cushion with a screamer in the 40th.

Katherine Dacanay beat her defender to set up a one-on-one with goalie Parina, who Dacanay feigned before tapping home the ball to keep UST within striking distance, 2-3, heading into the halftime.

Chances came aplenty in the second half for the tempo-controlling Lady Tamaraws and they were rewarded down the stretch as skipper Hannah Pachejo netted the insurance goal in the 84th.

Despite the loss, UST mentor Aging Rubio was still glad with her wards’ showing.

“I’m still happy with my players’ performance despite having no training after the UAAP,” said Rubio, who was missing the services of some of her star players, including prolific sco­rer Charisa Lemoran, who is still in a vacation.

The Tigresses fell to eighth place with six points on a 2-0-3 win-draw-loss record.

Meanwhile, Hiraya FC pulled off a 3-2 upset over OutKast FC while Green Archers United FC (GAU) smothered The Young­husband Football Academy (TYFA), 4-0.

Ninth place Hiraya hit three goals in the first half before fending off a second half barrage from OutKast to notch its second win in six matches.

OutKast dropped to third place as it absorbed its second straight setback.

GAU scored all four goals in the first 45 minutes then settled for a goalless second half as it stretched its winning streak to three and climbed to second spot with 12 points on a 4-0-2 slate.

TYFA remained on the sixth place with six points on a 3-0-4 card.