Lady Tams trample on UP

FAR EASTERN University notched a 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 victory over University of the Philippines, while Ateneo won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 decision over University of the East, to gain a share of fourth place in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Maroons lost a 23-19 lead in the first frame, as the Lady Tamaraws showed poise by winning the set’s last six points to draw first blood.

UP’s 35 errors spelled its doom, as FEU prevailed in straight sets after playing its first three matches that went into distance.

“I told them not to stray from the game plan and lose composure,” said Lady Tamaraws mentor George Pascua.

The Lady Eagles have extended their winning streak against the Lady Warriors to 14, which spans for more than seven years dating back from December 2010.

Jho Maraguinot was a force to reckon with on offense and defense with 20 points, 12 digs and 11 excellent receptions to lead Ateneo’s charge.

UE was very much in the game, highlighted by its second set win, but lost steam in the fourth.

FEU and Ateneo rose to 2-2 behind unbeaten squads National University and De La Salle (3-0) and third-running Adamson University (2-1).

Heather Guino-o finished with 11 points, including two service aces and two blocks, while Chin-Chin Basas added 10 points and eight for by Lady Tamaraws.

Not even by assigning Justine Dorog as libero could save the Lady Maroons from another setback – their third straight.

Tots Carlos led UP with 15 points, 10 digs and eight excellent receptions, as Isa Molde struggled with a career-low four points.

Shaya Adorador tallied 14 points and nine digs, Meanne Mendrez added 12 points, including two blocks, while libero Kat Arado collected 26 digs and had 15 excellent receptions for the Lady Warriors.

But still, it was not enough for UE to absorb a fourth consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, Richard Solis and Jude Garcia teamed up for 33 hits as men’s leader FEU stretched its perfect run to four following a 30-28, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16 tripping of UP.

Coach Rey Diaz has warned the Tamaraws to avoid falling into complacency, as all the teams have their eyes trained on them.

Four-time MVP Marck Espejo had 16 hits and 12 excellent receptions as titleholder Ateneo continued its rise from an opening day loss to FEU with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 romp of UE for a 3-1 card.