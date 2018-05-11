Lady Warriors, Cool Smashers strut wares in Tuguegarao

Pocari Sweat gets to show its souped-up roster following a link-up with Air Force as it kicks off its title-retention drive against PayMaya while title favorite Creamline shoots for a second straight win against BanKo-Perlas in the Premier Volleyball League’s first out-of-town sortie in at the People’s Gym in Tuguegarao City today.

Tuguegarao is actually hosting back-to-back PVL games with Pocari and Creamline switching rivals tomorrow. Other out-of-town games have also been set, including a Baliwag sortie on May 23, as the league brings the sport closer to the fans, especially in the provinces where the sport has enjoyed popularity the last few years.

Though they lost top libero Melissa Gohing and a couple more of players during the off-season, the Lady Warriors remain a force to reckon with in the Reinforced Conference with former Jet Spikers Wendy Semana, Iari Yongco, Dell Palomata, Angel Mae Antipuesto and May Ann Pantino joining former MVP Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag and Jeannete Panaga.

Imports Maddie Palmer and Arielle Love will anchor Pocari’s bid against PayMaya, which hurdled its opening day game against Tacloban in last weekend’s inaugurals of the second season of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Gametime is at 2 p.m

* * *

GAMES TODAY (Tuguegarao)

2 p.m. – PayMaya vs Pocari-Air Force

4 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs Creamline

The Cool Smashers, meanwhile, test the BanKo-Perlas Spikers in the 4 p.m. main game where Alyssa Valdez will slug it out with former Ateneo teammates, including Mae Tajima, Dzi Gervacio, Ella de Jesus, Jem Ferrer and Amy Ahomiro.

Creamline, raring to nail its first PVL crown with a talent-laden roster, ripped newcomer Petro Gazz last week but braces for a spirited battle against the Perlas Spikers reinforced by Jutarat Montripila and Lakia Bright.

Competition in the season-opening conference of the league backed by Asics and Mikasa is expected to be fierce with the top two teams after the single round elims gaining outright semis berths. The six others will clash in the quarterfinals, another single round affair, with the top two clinching the last two Final Four seats.

Games can be viewed live streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/