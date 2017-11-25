Lady Warriors enter UAAP hoops finals

UNIVERSITY of the East (UE) beat University of Santo Tomas (UST), 69-62, to forge a title duel with National University (NU) on Saturday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Warriors rallied from a 12-26 second quarter and held the Tigresses to 2-of-17 shooting from the field in the payoff period for the win.

Joyce Francisco nailed the game’s biggest basket for UE, a shotclock-beating bank shot in the final 23.9 seconds.

The Lady Warriors and the Lady Bulldogs, who are undefeated in 62 games since 2014, open their best-of-three series at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Love Sto. Domingo came through with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Eunique Chan added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

Anjel Anies led UST with 16 points. Sai Larosa, who was ejected for punching Sto. Domingo in the final four seconds, also scored 16 markers.

The scores:

UE (69)—Sto. Domingo 18, Chan 16, Francisco 14, Tacula 8, Cortizano 7, Ramos 4, Requiron 2, Gayacao 0, Antonio 0, Nama 0.

UST (62)—Anies 16, Larosa 16, Gandalla 9, Angeles 7, Rivera 4, Peñaflor 3, Jerez 3, Sanggalang 2, Isanan 2, Aujero 0, Portillo 0, Magat 0, Manuel 0, Valera 0.

Quarterscores: 10-16, 27-35, 47-56, 69-62