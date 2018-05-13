Lady Warriors rebound, stop Perlas Spikers

Pocari-Air Force rebounded from a tough straight-set loss to PayMaya with an imposing four-set triumph over BanKo-Perlas to split its Tuguegarao matches in the Premier Volleyball League 2 Reinforced Conference at the People’s gym on Sunday.

The Lady Warriors quickly recovered from their 20-25, 19-25, 22-25 setback to the High Flyers Saturday although they needed to shake off a lopsided first set defeat to blast the Perlas Spikers, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22, for a 1-1 start in their title-retention drive in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Imports Maddie Palmer and Arnelie Love, who struggled for just a combined 15-point output against PayMaya, more than doubled their joint effort this time, finishing with 31 hits while local ace Myla Pablo improved from a 12-point debut with a 15-hit blast to help power the Lady Warriors to the one-hour, 35-minute victory.

Palmer came away with 14 attack points and finished with 16 markers while Love took care of the net with Jeanette Panaga and produced four blocks for a 15-point output.

Panaga added eight hits, including three blocks for the team’s 11, six more than their rivals. Pocari-Air Force likewise cashed in on BanKo-Perlas’ poor reception and delivered 11 aces.

It was a disappointing loss for BanKo-Perlas, which came into the match brimming with confidence after hacking out a thrilling 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11 victory over fancied Creamline the previous night.

But after a dominant first-set showing, the Perlas Spikers lost their sting, rhythm and poise in the face of the Lady Warriors’ all-out charge in the next three frames, enabling the defending champions to cruise to victory before a big Sunday crowd in the league’s first out-of-town sortie hosted by the Province of Tuguegarao and backed by Toyota Tuguegarao, Globe, Mikasa, Asics, Puregood and Robinsons Malls.

Kia Bright and fellow import Jutarat Montripila put in a pair of 18-hit efforts while Amy Ahomiro added 10 hits but after an impressive opening set show, the Perlas Spikers lost their luster and succumbed to the Lady Warriors’ power game.

Games Wednesday

(Filoil Flying V Center)

4 p.m. – BaliPure vs PetroGazz

6:30 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs Tacloban