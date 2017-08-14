Lady Warriors remain upbeat despite loss

Despite dropping Game One in straight-set fashion, defending champion Pocari Sweat remains confident of getting back at BaliPure – not once but twice-in-a-row.

That’s actually what the Lady Warriors would need to nail a record fourth straight Premier Volleyball League championship and top player Myla Pablo has guaranteed a strong fightback by the defending champions in tomorrow’s Game Two of the PVL Open Conference Finals at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“It’s but normal for us to be trailing, to be struggling,” said Pablo after being held to just nine hits after bagging the Conference MVP award in a 22-25, 19-25, 22-25 loss in their best-of-three series last Saturday.

Pocari also groped for form in the elims, needing a late burst and bucking Pablo’s absence due to injury to advance. The Lady Warriors also faced elimination in the semis but fought back from two sets down and two match points to repel the Air Force Lady Jet Spikers in five.

They hope to pull off another Houdini act against the Water Defenders.

They also have to minimize their errors after giving away 18 points off miscues while allowing BaliPure to hammer in nine service winners in the series opener.

But while the Lady Warriors are out to raise the level of their game in Game Two, the Water Defenders will also be coming into the match all-fired up and hungry to nail the elusive title win denied them by Pocari in the Reinforced Conference Finals last June.

“They have nothing in mind but to win,” said BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb, lauding the heads-up games of Grethcel Soltones, Aiko Urdas, Risa Sato and Jerrili Malabanan and playmakers Jasmine Nabor and Angelica Cayuna.

“They played a pretty solid game, especially Urdas,” added Gorayeb, citing the former National U mainstay’s superb game that included 12 kills and three kill blocks.

Game Two is set at 6:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. clash for third between Creamline and Air Force and the 1 p.m. duel for the men’s crown between Mega Builders and Cignal TV.