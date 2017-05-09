Lady Warriors repel Perlas Spikers

Pocari Sweat picked up its second straight-set win following back-to-back setbacks, clipping Perlas, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18, to get back into the thick of things in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan on Tuesday.

With the imports’ stints still on hold pending the release of their ITCs (International Transfer Certificate), the locals continued to take the spotlight with Elaine Kasilag, Jeanette Panaga and Myla Pablo spearheading the Lady Warriors’ attack against the Lady Spikers, who struggled with their service reception and fell to a tie with their tormentors.

Dragged into a back-and-forth duel in the first two sets, the Lady Warriors finished strong in both frames to take control then survived their rivals’ tough stand in the third to complete the sweep.

“I guess they’re complementing with each other’s game now. But I want everybody to chip in since that’s what the team needs,” said Pocari coach Rommel Abella.

It was Pocari Sweat’s second straight win after dropping their first two matches to the Power Smashers and the BaliPure Water Defenders, putting the defending champions back in the hunt in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Pablo slowed down with a 13-hit, including 11 attack points, effort after an 18-attack, three-ace and two-block performance against the Air Force Jet Spikers last Saturday. But Kasilag and Panaga chipped in 12 markers each while Maricar Nepomuceno added 10 points for the Lady Warriors.

Dzi Gervacio scored eight points for Perlas.

Earlier, Cignal TV Inc. fought back strong from a tight first-set defeat and foiled Café Lupe, 23-25, 25-19, 25-6, 25-23, to join Sta. Elena and Army in the lead of the men’s tournament in the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

The Cignal HD Spikers actually overpowered the Sunrisers, 60-34, in attack points but needed to toughen up after yielding the opening frame with five players churning out double-digit scores, including 16 by Lorenzo Capate.

Café Lupe, which drew a combined 25-hit output from Jahir Ebrahim and Joshua Barrica, dropped to 0-3.