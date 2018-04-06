Lady Warriors stun Falcons in Summer Slam

University of the East pulled off a shock 9-8 reversal over reigning UAAP champion Adamson while La Salle trounced Team P’Cali, 2-0, in women’s division of the Summer Grand Slam 12 softball tournament at the Sto. Niño ballpark in Marikina City recently.

The Lady Warriors came armed to the teeth against the Lady Falcons, hacking out the close win in 10 innings in the second day of action in the premier Open division of the annual tournament presented by Cebuana Lhuillier and sanctioned by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (AsaPhil).

In other matches, Adamson came away with a 5-2 victory over AdU Alumni, while the Philippine Youth team crushed UE, 10-0, and regional teams Chikara-Brunei and Indonesia scored 9-2 and 5-4 wins over Team P’Cali, respectively.

The week-long tournament drew 49 teams, featuing the top and rising softball talents in the country.

“Softball is something that we have big in our hearts. We’ve had great strides in the last few years with our women’s and men’s teams and we’re looking forward to playing in the 2019 SEA Games here in the Philippines and the 2020 Olympic Games, which is a big goal. I’d like to congratulate all of you guys for coming and playing here. May the best team win,” said AsaPhil president and Cebuana Lhuillier president/CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

In the women’s Club division, Rizal defeated Sta. Maria, Bulacan, 10-7, and ripped Makati, 5-0; while Polytechnic University of the Philippines outclassed Makati City, 6-1; and San Miguel toppled Laguna, 3-1.

In men’s Club section, Antipolo routed AMLA, 17-2; Cabuyao crushed San Ildefonso, 7-1; Quezon toppled RTU, 11-9; and Best Binangonan blasted Alasba, 9-2; while Rizal Technological U clobbered the Orioles, 9-0.

Others which posted shutout victories were Marikina, which crushed B-Binangonan, 21-0; Ateneo Coaches, which smothered Manila, 10-0; and Cabuyao which thumnped BSU, 7-0.