Lady Warriors tame UST in UAAP volleyball

University of the East (UE) continued its impressive showing as it shocked University of Santo Tomas (UST) via a thrilling 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 26-24 win on Wednesday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

It was UE’s second straight win following its 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-13 upset victory over Adamson University last week as the Lady Warriors improved to 2-6 and stayed alive in the Final Four race.

Four UE players finished in double figures led by open hitter Mary Ann Mendrez who nailed 21 points including 15 attacks.

Graduating Shaya Adorador chipped in 13 attacks and a couple of aces while opposite spiker Judith Abil and middle blocker Seth Rodriguez contributed 10 points each for the Lady Warriors.

Former Rookie of the Year Kath Arado displayed solid floor defense with 32 excellent receptions and 28 huge digs especially against the attacks of UST main scorer Cherry Ann Rondina.

The Tigresses absorbed their sixth loss against two wins.

In the men’s division, defending champion Ateneo de Manila University grabbed the solo lead following its 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over archrival De La Salle University.

Four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Jesus Espejo delivered 22 points while team captain Karl Baysa and Chumason Njigha combined for 19 markers as the Blue Eagles nailed their seventh win in eight games.

The Green Spikers got 15 points from John Arjay Onia and 11 from Raymark Woo but it wasn’t good enough as La Salle fell to 3-5.

Earlier, University of the Philippines shocked UST, 28-25, 25-18, 25-23, behind the efforts of Wendel Miguel and John Mark Millette who collected a combined 30-point output.

The Fighting Maroons and Growling Tigers joined the Green Spikers at fourth place with the same 3-5 card.

Joshua Umandal led the Growling Tigers with 15 points.