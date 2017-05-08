Lady Warriors test Perlas Spikers’ mettle

Pocari Sweat tries to make it two-in-row after back-to-back setbacks, facing a surging Perlas side even as Creamline takes on the Power Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan today.

The Lady Warriors checked an early skid with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 romp over the Air Force Lady Jet Spikers Saturday night as they got back into the groove after dropping their first two matches to the Power Smashers and the BaliPure Water Defenders.

But the defending champions will be facing a Perlas side that has hurdled two of its first three games, barely going perfect with a five-set loss to Air Force last Tuesday.

Gametime is at 4 p.m. with Myla Pablo eager to duplicate or surpass her 23-hit effort against the Jet Spikers, who dropped to the bottom of the six-team field with a 1-3 slate.

Pocari coach Rommel Abella also hopes to draw solid games from Elaine Kasilag, Maricar Nepomuceno, Jeanette Panaga, Desiree Dadang and Gyzelle Sy as they likewise prime up for a keenly awaited match with Creamline on Thursday.

But the Perlas Lady Spikers are out to firm up their hold of second behind the unbeaten Water Defenders (3-0) with coach Jerry Yee expected to bank on his former UP aces Kathy Bersola and Nicole Tiamzon and former Ateneo standouts Dzi Gervacio, Amy Ahomiro, Ella de Jesus and ace setter Jem Ferrer.

Alyssa Valdez and Creamline, in solo third at 1-1, also gear up for their next big match as they take on the Power Smashers (1-2) at 6:30 p.m.

The Cool Smashers bounced back from a shock four-set loss to Perlas in the inaugurals of the 14th season of the league backed by Mikasa and Accel with a straight-set romp over Air Force, putting them on track.

Valdez, who has churned out a 46-hit output in two games, is again expected to lead Creamline although she expects to draw support from veterans Ivy Remulla and Pau Soriano along with Aurea Racraquin, Coleen Bravo and former Ateneo teammate Aeriel Patnongon.

Meanwhile, Cignal tries to make it a three-way tie on top with Sta. Elena and Army as it shoots for No. 2 against winless Café Lupe in the lone men’s match at 1 p.m.

All matches can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream, according to the organizing Sports Vision.