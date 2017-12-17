‘Lagman lawyering for Sereno’

IMPEACHMENT complainant Larry Gadon on Saturday accused Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman of lawyering for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, whose impeachment case is being heard by the House Committee on Justice.

Lagman earlier said Gadon’s credibility had been “shattered” because of lack of personal knowledge of the major allegations in the Sereno impeachment complaint.

Gadon, a lawyer, is accusing the chief justice of corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust.

“Perhaps, Congressman Lagman, you should resign as member of the Congress and get a job as Sereno’s public relations officer. What you are doing instead of performing your duty as a congressman, as a representative of the people, what you are doing is defending Sereno which is wrong because your role as a congressman is to know the truth,” Gadon said during the Saturday Forum at Annabel’s restaurant in Quezon City.

Gadon pointed out that the Supreme Court had released to him official and certified records pointing to wrongdoing by Sereno, such as bypassing the Supreme Court en banc in major decisions as well as manipulating the appointment of judges.

Sought for comment, Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza said: “Hogwash – pure, simple and unadulterated!”

Daza is among the opposition lawmakers, including Lagman, opposed to the impeachment complaint.

Gadon filed the impeachment complaint against Sereno before the House of Representatives on August 30.

The House justice committee has conducted hearings to determine if there is basis to impeach the chief justice.

During the forum on Saturday, Gadon said that he has personal knowledge of some of the allegations in the impeachment complaint.

“Like for example, the Toyota Land Cruiser, I have personal knowledge because I went to the store, I found out what was bought. Is that not personal knowledge?” he said.

Gadon accuses Sereno of living a lavish lifestyle, citing her purchase of an expensive sport utility vehicle using public funds.