Laguindingan becomes Cebu Pacific’s 7th hub

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced on Friday that it had made Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, Mindanao its seventh hub of operations.

“What was originally the 4th destination launched back in 1996, is now a hub. It follows the path of Manila, Cebu and Iloilo, [which are]also hubs,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Gokongwei said in a statement.

“Today (yesterday) is a testament to our long-standing commitment to contribute to nation-building, and make air travel more accessible to Filipinos. We look forward to the effect our low fares and direct flights will have on Northern Mindanao,” he added.

Cebu Pacific flies to nine destinations—Manila, Bacolod, Caticlan, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Tagbilaran, Davao and Zamboanga—from Laguindigan airport.

The airport complex currently has a 7,200 square meter passenger terminal and a 2,100- meter runway. It is capable of handling four takeoffs and landings per hour.

“The expansion of Cebu Pacific’s domestic route network will also increase the carrier’s capacity and reach for cargo service. This will mean faster and more efficient movement of goods across the country,” the carrier said.

Cebu Pacific aims to carry 20 million passengers this. From January to June 2017, the carrier said it had already flown 10.09 million passengers.